Sizing Agents Market Worth $4.0 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

According to the new market research report "Sizing Agents Market by Type (Natural and Synthetic), Application (Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard, Cosmetics, Food & Beverage), And Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Sizing Agents Market is projected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2018 to USD 4.0 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The growth of the sizing agents market can be attributed to their increasing use in the paper & paperboard application, coupled with their increasing consumption in the textile industry.

In terms of value, the synthetic segment is projected to account for the larger share during the forecast period.

Based on types, the sizing agents market has been segmented into natural, and synthetics sizing agents. In terms of value, the synthetic segment is projected to be the larger segment during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increase in consumption of synthetic sizing agents in various applications such as textile & fiber and paper & paperboard during the forecast period. Tapes & Labels is estimated to be the largest application segment of the water-based adhesive market during the forecast period.

Textile & fiber application is estimated to account for the larger share of the sizing agents market in 2018, in terms of value.

Textile & fiber is estimated to be the faster-growing application of sizing agents in 2018, in terms of value. Sizing is used in the textile industry in the initial stage of manufacturing as it helps in altering the physical properties of the products. The growth of sizing agents in this segment is mainly attributed to its properties that help in strengthening the yarn and impart abrasion resistance.

APAC sizing agents market is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The Sizing Agents Market has been studied for APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The APAC sizing agents market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value. The textile & fiber application is expected to dominate the sizing agents market during the forecast period due to the increase in the number of manufacturing facilities and technological advancement in this region. The paper & paperboard application is also expected to drive the market as the region has huge population and there is a growing need for paper & paperboard packaging in various end-use industries such as food & beverage, electricals & electronics, and industrial packaging. Over the past decade, the dominance of the pulp and paper production has moved from North America and Western Europe to Asia, predominantly China. This creates an immense opportunity for the consumption of sizing agents in the region

BASF (Germany), Aries Chemical (US), Pulcra Chemicals (Germany), Kemira OYJ (Finland), Solenis (US), Omnova Solutions (US), Buckman Laboratories (US), Seiko PMC Corporation (Japan), Evonik (Germany), and Bodo Moller Chemie (Germany) are the key players operating in the Sizing Agents Market.

