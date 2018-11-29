Composite Filling Market in Dental Restoration to Reach US$ 536 Million in 2024: Stratview Research

DETROIT, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Composite Filling Market in Dental Restoration by Material Type (Nanohybrid, Micro hybrid, Microfilled, Nanofilled, and Others), by Defect Class Type (Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, Class 4, and Class 5), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg )



This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the composite filling market in dental restoration over the trend period of 2013 to 2018 and forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Composite Filling Market in Dental Restoration: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global compositefilling market in dental restoration is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 536.0 million in 2024. Aging population, increasing awareness for oral hygiene causing a worldwide rise in dental check-ups, advantages of composite resin over amalgam in tooth-filling, and increasing demand for dental aesthetics are the major growth drivers of the market.

In terms of material type, nanohybrid and microhybrid currently dominate the market, driven by a wide array of factors including easy to apply, reduced sitting period, and easy availability. These materials are also projected to witness higher growth rates during the forecast period, driven by an increasing demand from the dentists and dental care organizations.

Click Here to Browse the Detailed TOC

Based on defect class type, class 1 type is likely to remain the largest and fastest-growing defect type during the forecast period. Rising index of the population and unhealthy eating habits amongst teenagers and young children have significantly increased the cases of class 1 defect, supporting the fastest growth of class 1 defects. Class 5 is expected to be the second fastest-growing defect type in the same period.

Register Here for a Free Sample of the Report

As per the study, Europe is expected to remain the largest market for composite filling in dental restoration during the forecast period, owing to the higher preference of composite filling over amalgam and the presence of key dental companies in this region. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the same period. This is mainly because of the high population base of key Asian countries, such as China and India, and a gradual shift from amalgam to composite filling in the region. Additionally, rise in regular oral check-ups to maintain oral hygiene is further elevating the growth of composite filling in this region.

The key dental composite filling manufacturers include 3M ESPE, Dentsply Sirona, Coltene Holding, The Danaher Corporation, Denmat Holdings, Heraeus Kulzer GmbH, etc. These companies manufacture dental composite filling materials either in the form of injectable or paste materials along with their accessories as complete dental kits.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies global composite filling market in dental restoration and has segmented the market in three ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the three ways in which the market is segmented:

Composite Filling Market in Dental Restoration by Material Type:

Nano-hyrbid (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Micro-hybrid (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Nano-filled (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Micro-filled (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composite Filling Market in Dental Restoration by Defect Class Type:

Class 1 (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Class 2 (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Class 3 (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Class 4 (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Class 5 (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composite Filling Market in Dental Restoration by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Middle East , Latin America , and Others)

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the composites industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Composites Industry

Related premium market reports in the advanced materials industryare:

Global Composite Vacuum Consumables Market by Material Type, by End-Use Industry, by Application Type, and by Region, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018 - 2023

Global Composite Preforms Market by Application Segment, by Fiber Type, by Product Type, by Structure Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2016 - 2021

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries,

Contact:

Ritesh Gandecha

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

