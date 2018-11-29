

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to a record low in November and the number of unemployed decreased more than expected, figures from the Federal Employment Agency showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 5 percent from 5.1 percent in October. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.



The number of unemployed fell by 16,000 persons from the previous month, when it dropped 12,000 persons. Economists had expected a decline of 10,000.



Earlier on Thursday, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed that Germany's employment level in October hit a record high since reunification. The employment grew by 1.2 percent or 556,000 persons year-on-year to over 45.1 million.



The adjusted ILO jobless rate in October eased to 3.3 percent from 3.4 percent from the previous month.



