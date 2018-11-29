BMO Capital Markets Named Best Canadian Bank for the Canadian Dollar for 8th Consecutive Year

TORONTO, NEW YORK and LONDON, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

BMO Capital Markets, the investment and corporate banking arm of BMO Financial Group (NYSE: BMO) (TSX: BMO), has been named Best Bank for the Canadian Dollar for the eighth year in a row by FX Week.

"Our clients come to us for our tenured expertise in Canadian dollar products, and we are proud of our leadership position in that currency," said Blake Jespersen, Managing Director, Corporate Sales & Structuring, BMO Capital Markets. "Our success can be attributed to our steadfast commitment to client service in all the regions we serve."

The FX Week Best Banks Awards are the benchmark for performance in the global FX industry, and are the most accurate indicator of leaders in the market. The winners are chosen based on votes from foreign exchange professionals from around the globe. In the 2018 survey, respondents from banks, corporate treasurers and investors - including fund managers, institutional investors and hedge funds - voted for banks, brokers and vendors in 41 categories.

"We'd like to congratulate BMO for being selected as the winner of the Best Bank for the Canadian dollar category once again at the 2018 FX Week Best Banks Awards," said Eva Szalay, Editor, FX Week. "A loyal client base is a real competitive advantage in the evolving FX market. BMO has maintained its lead among competitors by showing consistency and reliability in their strategy and client approach in times of change."

BMO Capital Markets' Foreign Exchange Products group, part of the BMO Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (BMO FICC) group, is comprised of a team of nearly 100 professionals operating in eleven cities: London, Toronto, Montreal, Chicago, Milwaukee, New York, San Francisco, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong.

The BMO FICC group has received numerous awards for its market leadership. Recent recognitions include:

Recognized as a 2018 Greenwich Quality Leader in Canadian Fixed-Income Research by Greenwich Associates

Ranked #3 as a 2018 Greenwich Share Leader for Overall Canadian Fixed-Income Market Share by Greenwich Associates

Named the Best Standardized FX Product Market Maker by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS)

Named Best Institutional Forex Provider in North America and China for the eighth consecutive year by Global Banking and Finance Review

and for the eighth consecutive year by Global Banking and Finance Review Ranked #1 for U.S. Rates Strategy, Ranked #1 for Technical Analysis, and Ranked #10 overall All-America Fixed Income Research Team, by Institutional Investor

About BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets is a leading, full-service North American-based financial services provider offering corporate, institutional and government clients access to a complete range of products and services including equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, market risk management, debt and equity research and institutional sales and trading. With approximately 2,500 professionals in 30 locations around the world, including 16 offices in North America, BMO Capital Markets works proactively with clients to provide innovative and integrated financial solutions.

BMO Capital Markets is a member of BMO Financial Group (NYSE: BMO) (TSX: BMO) one of the largest diversified financial services providers in North America with $765 billion total assets as at July 31, 2018.

