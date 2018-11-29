MEDIA RELEASE

Extraordinary General Meeting of Kuros Biosciences approves all resolutions

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, November 29, 2018 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN) (the Company or Kuros) announces that today's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors with a clear majority. A total of 36.3% of shares was represented at the EGM.

Shareholder resolved the increase of the ordinary share capital of up to CHF4'301'464 by issuing up to 4'301'464 new ordinary shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each and the creation of a conditional capital for bond s or similar instruments in the amount of CHF 1'720'585 to issue a maximum of 1'720'585 registered shares, each with a nominal value CHF1.00 and the corresponding changes in the Articles of Association.

The Extraordinary General Meeting took place at the Company's headquarters in Schlieren. It was attended by 31 shareholders. 3.124.156 shares or 36.2% of a total 8.606.929 shares were represented.

For further information, please contact:

Kuros Biosciences AG LifeSci Advisors Michael Grau Hans Herklots Chief Financial Officer Media & Investors Tel +41 44 733 47 47 +41 79 598 7149 michael.grau@kurosbio.com hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is focused on the development of innovative products for tissue repair and regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland and Bilthoven, The Netherlands. The Company is listed according to the International Financial Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visit www.kurosbio.com (http://www.kurosbio.com) for additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline.

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "will" or "expect" or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors, Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.