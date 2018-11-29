Taiwan-based Motech Industries Inc. has announced a further reduction of staff. Overall, it plans to let 916 employees go in January. Its survival strategy includes focusing on high efficiency products and serving the local market. To this end, it says it has entered into collaborations with unidentified partners.Citing "severe volatility" in the solar market the Taiwanese solar PV cell and module manufacturer has announced that a further 916 staff will be let go on January 28, 2019. "We would like to thank employees who are affected by the plan for their hard work and contributions over the years ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...