Aireon Adds New Executive Team Member to Support Continued Growth

Peter Cabooter joins Aireon as the Vice President of Customer Affairs

MCLEAN, Virginia, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aireon announced today that Peter Cabooter has joined the executive team, fulfilling a newly created position, Vice President of Customer Affairs. In this role, Cabooter will lead Aireon's program to support existing customers around the world and developing new relationships with Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) currently not subscribed to the AireonSM service. Aireon is deploying the world's first and only truly global space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) aircraft surveillance and tracking service, providing real-time aircraft visibility anywhere on the planet.

"Peter is a seasoned executive and brings a strong knowledge base and awareness of key issues that affect the aviation industry globally. We know he will contribute immensely to the entire organization," said Don Thoma, Chief Executive Officer, Aireon. "We are at the precipice of one of the most important moments in our company's history, and we believe that Peter brings a fresh perspective and a unique skill set to the team as we enter this next chapter."

Cabooter comes to Aireon with 17 years of sales and air traffic management experience including executive positions at NAVBLUE (previously Airbus ProSky) and Barco Orthogon (now a part of Harris Corporation). As part of his role, Cabooter will lead global sales initiatives for Aireon.

In addition to Cabooter's new executive role, Cyriel Kronenberg, Aireon's Vice President of Aviation Services, will now take on the responsibilities to lead Aireon's regulatory, marketing, product development, commercial data services and partner development activities.

"I am excited to join such an extraordinary company, especially at this crucial moment in its history," said Cabooter. "Being able to work with such an impressive team and for a company that is literally changing the entire air traffic management landscape is an honor, and I can't wait to help usher in this next-generation of air traffic surveillance."

In October it was announced that the final Iridium NEXT launch is targeted for December 30, 2018 at 8:38 am PT from SpaceX's west coast launch facility at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Each Iridium NEXT satellite hosts an AireonSM ADS-B payload. Today, there are a total of 65 Iridium NEXT satellites in orbit, 60 of which are operational. With this final launch, 10 new satellites will be delivered to space, concluding the launch campaign. Aireon is set to go live with its air traffic surveillance service in early 2019.

About Aireon LLC

Aireon is deploying a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon will harness next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that are currently ground-based and, for the first time ever, extend their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Real-time ADS-B surveillance will cover oceanic, polar and remote regions, as well as augment existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), Enav, NATS and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon will provide a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system to all aviation stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.aireon.com

