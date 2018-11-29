European Business Association Elects SoftServe Co-Founder Taras Kytsmey to Board of Directors

European Business Association

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2018, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announces that its co-founder and member of the board, Taras Kytsmey, is now a board member of the(EBA). As a member of the board, Kytsmey will focus on supporting and accelerating the growth of the IT industry in Ukraine.

"During the next three years, Ukraine will go through another round of change with the election of a new president, members of parliament, and local authorities. The outcome will bring both opportunities for the business community and threats to the fragile process that we've witnessed so far," said Kytsmey. "The EBA played a positive role in stabilizing the Ukrainian economy and it will continue to implement strategic solutions that will strengthen it further. IT is one of the most critical sectors for our state, and as an industry insider, I will focus on supporting and advancing a positive transformation for the IT industry."



The EBA announced the results of the board elections during its 19th annual general meeting of members on November 20 in Kyiv. In addition to Kytsmey, newly elected board members join from leading enterprises including Ernst & Young, ING Bank Ukraine, International Finance Corporation, Mastercard Europe SA, METRO Cash and Carry Ukraine, Nestle Ukraine, and Siemens Ukraine.