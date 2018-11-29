European Business Association Elects SoftServe Co-Founder Taras Kytsmey to Board of Directors

"During the next three years, Ukraine will go through another round of change with the election of a new president, members of parliament, and local authorities. The outcome will bring both opportunities for the business community and threats to the fragile process that we've witnessed so far," said Kytsmey. "The EBA played a positive role in stabilizing the Ukrainian economy and it will continue to implement strategic solutions that will strengthen it further. IT is one of the most critical sectors for our state, and as an industry insider, I will focus on supporting and advancing a positive transformation for the IT industry."
The EBA announced the results of the board electionsduring its 19th annual general meeting of members on November 20 in Kyiv. In addition to Kytsmey, newly elected board members join from leading enterprises including Ernst & Young, ING Bank Ukraine, International Finance Corporation, Mastercard Europe SA, METRO Cash and Carry Ukraine, Nestle Ukraine, and Siemens Ukraine.
About EBA
Founded in 1999 with the support of European Commission, the European Business Association) is now the largest and most influential business association in Ukraine. Its mission is to enable companies to facilitate passing of decisions critical for the improvement of the investment climate in Ukraine for the benefit of industry, economy, society and the country.
About SoftServe
SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, media, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.
SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services.
Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release.
We empower enterprises and software companies to, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitterpages.
SoftServe Media Contact
Paul Jones
Senior Manager, Analyst and Public Relations
pjone@softserveinc.com
512-796-7358