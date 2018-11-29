Automated Guided Vehicles Market Size Worth $7.3 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automated guided vehicles (AGV) market size is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 16.5% CAGR over the forecast period. AGVs are transforming the way materials can be moved within manufacturing and distribution facilities. In a production environment where several operations are carried out simultaneously, these vehicles can ensure predictable and reliable transfer of raw materials as well as manufactured products from one point to another within the facility, thereby eliminating any potential disruption in production. These vehicles can operate safely around structures, machinery, and employees, as they are equipped with accessories such as camera vision and LiDAR sensors. These can help in detecting junctions, identifying floor signs, and avoiding collisions with obstacles.

Manufacturing plants and warehouses are increasingly deploying material handling equipment for various activities, such as locating stock, picking orders, and moving products and raw materials. Transportation and logistics firms are particularly under pressure to boost the efficiency of their operations in line with growing demand for their services. They are hence heavily investing in such equipment. Increasing demand for material handling equipment is expected to boost the AGV market over the forecast period.

The market is witnessing a progressive switch from lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries offer several advantages over lead-acid variants. They tend to be lighter and compact. Moreover, they can charge faster, offer longer runtimes, and support more charge cycles. Hence, they are considered to be ideal for AGVs, as they need not be charged frequently during operating shifts or in 24x7 operating environments. AGVs running on lithium-ion batteries can also offer higher round-trip efficiencies.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Adoption of material handling equipment and automation solutions is growing significantly across several industries

Rising adoption of AGVs by the automotive as well as automotive supply industry to move intermediate products within facilities is expected to drive the AGVs market

The manufacturing industry is increasingly adopting AGVs in order to save on labor costs. While AGVs can operate on a 24x7 basis, costs associated with their procurement and maintenance tend to be lesser than costs incurred on salaries and employee benefits

The logistics and warehousing segment is the largest user of AGVs and generated the highest revenue in 2017. It is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period

Europe dominated the global AGVs market in 2017. Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 17.6% from 2018 to 2025

dominated the global AGVs market in 2017. is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 17.6% from 2018 to 2025 Key players in the market include Swisslog Holding Ltd.; Egemin Automation Inc.; Bastian Solutions, Inc.; Daifuku Co., Ltd.; Dematic Corp.; JBT Corporation; Seegrid Corporation; Toyota Industries Corporation; Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.; Balyo Inc.; EK Automation; Kollmorgen; KMH Systems, Inc.; Elettric80 SpA; Fetch Robotics, Inc.; inVia Robotics, Inc.; Locus Robotics; Schaefer Systems International, Inc.; System Logistics Spa; and Transbotics.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automated guided vehicles (AGV) market by type, navigation technology, application, end-use industry, and region:

Automated Guided Vehicles Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Tow Vehicle Unit Load Carrier Pallet Truck Forklift Truck Hybrid Vehicles Others

Automated Guided Vehicles Navigation Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Laser Guidance Magnetic Guidance Vision Guidance Inductive Guidance Natural Navigation Others

Automated Guided Vehicles Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Logistics and Warehousing Transportation Distribution Cold Storage Wholesale & Distribution Cross-docking Assembly Packaging Trailer Loading and Unloading Raw Material Handling Others

Automated Guided Vehicles End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Manufacturing Sector Automotive Aerospace Electronics Chemical Pharmaceuticals Plastics Defense FMCG Tissue Others Wholesale and Distribution Sector E-commerce Retail Chains/Conveyance Stores Grocery Stores Hotels and Restaurants

Automated Guided Vehicles Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million,2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea South America Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA)



