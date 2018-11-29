Booster Fuels Rounds Out Executive Team with Bennett Porter as CMO & Jason Godley as CFO

Former Yahoo! and SurveyMonkey female exec Porter and financial expert Godley will help category-leading fuel company continue to reinvent the way gas is delivered

BURLINGAME, CA. / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2018 / Booster , the #1 same-day fuel delivery service, announces the additions of Bennett Porter and Jason Godley to their executive management team. Porter joins as Chief Marketing Officer after having previously served in senior leadership marketing roles at Yahoo! and most recently, SurveyMonkey. Godley serves as Chief Financial Officer and has held similar roles at both Fastaff and IO Data Centers.

"We're so excited. The company has experienced 3x year-over-year growth and extremely high customer retention rates. The average customer uses Booster more than 45 times a year, and seasoned executives like Bennett and Jason not only bring knowledge about how to scale and set up operations, but creativity and fresh perspectives to a trillion-dollar space that's ripe for disruption," said Frank Mycroft, Booster Co-founder and CEO.

As Booster's Chief Marketing Officer, Porter will focus on marketing and brand strategies as Booster continues to expand its customer base and marketing channels and explores both regional and global opportunities. She brings more than 20 years of experience to this role, having previously served as SurveyMonkey's Senior Vice President of Marketing Communications. Porter held the position for both SurveyMonkey's current CEO, Zander Lurie, and the company's former CEO and Silicon Valley pioneer, Dave Goldberg. Porter also worked with Goldberg at Yahoo! where she spent more than a decade building one of the world's first digital, most valuable brands. While at Yahoo!, she developed award-winning, innovative and unique marketing programs, and served as Vice President of Marketing for Yahoo!'s Emerging Markets region. She has a master's degree from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and an undergraduate degree from The Colorado College.





Bennett Porter, CMO, Booster

According to Porter, "I work for companies that disrupt industries and define categories. There's no doubt Booster is becoming a beloved brand that customers can't live without. Every marketer looks for an opportunity to build a brand that makes a difference. This year, Booster cut congestion and CO2 by 1.2+ million pounds by helping each car on the road become more fuel and cost-efficient--that type of impact is exciting to take to market."

The second addition to Booster's executive team is Jason Godley who joins as Chief Financial Officer and will oversee accounting and reporting, tax, treasury, FP&A, legal and public policy. Prior to joining Booster, Godley held CFO roles at Fastaff and IO Data Centers, both high-growth private equity-backed companies where he provided financial leadership to help scale the organizations. He also served as a Vice President in investment banking at Citi, and later Senior Vice President at Jefferies where he advised technology firms on mergers and acquisitions and debt/equity transactions. Godley holds an MBA with High Distinction from the University of Michigan and a bachelor's degree in accounting with honors from the University of Wyoming.

Said Godley, "The intersection of technology and business has always yielded the fast-paced change that I love, and Booster is no exception. The quality of the team, diligence of the operations and mission to reinvent the way energy is being delivered is one that, I believe, will deliver returns beyond financial success, and transform the way we think of today's fuel supply chain."





Jason Godley, CFO, Booster

Booster operates in more than 20 cities within the Bay Area, Orange County and Dallas/Fort Worth regions and has quickly become the go-to convenience and most-favored perk at office parks and corporate campuses, including many of the Fortune 100. The app-based service is also offered at university campuses, retail shopping centers and to commercial fleets. The company plans significant market expansion in 2019.

About Booster Fuels

Booster is the leading same-day fuel delivery service focused on reinventing the way energy is delivered. The company established the category, and has reimagined traditional fuel supply chain logistics to bring gas stations directly to consumers at the push of a button.

The company has raised more than $32 million in funding from venture capital firms such as Conversion Capital, Maveron, Madrona Venture Group, Version One, Perot Jain LP, RRE Ventures and Vulcan Capital. For more information, visit www.trybooster.com .

Media Contact for Booster Fuels:

Erica Zeidenberg

erica@ext.boosterfuels.com

925.518.8159

SOURCE: Booster Fuels

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529341/Booster-Fuels-Rounds-Out-Executive-Team-with-Bennett-Porter-as-CMO-Jason-Godley-as-CFO