BLOOMFIELD, Conn. -- Cigna Foundation Grant Enables March of Dimes to Expand Supportive Pregnancy Care; New Model of Group Prenatal Care Can Help Prevent Rising Preterm Births Source: Cigna Corporation

DUNKIRK, Md. -- PATRIOT Donates over $300K to its Local Community Source: PATRIOT

MINNEAPOLIS -- Code42 Expands its Corporate Philanthropy Program Source: Code42

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Standard and Portland State University Announce The Standard PSU Professorship in Analytics Source: The Standard

SEATTLE -- "Alexa, Donate to Toys for Tots" Source: Amazon.com, Inc.

IRVING, Texas -- Vizient Employees Complete 8,000 Hours of Community Service during Annual Event Source: Vizient, Inc.

CINCINNATI -- Secret Deodorant Launches New Star-Studded Campaign that Takes Aim at the Gender Pay Gap Source: Procter Gamble

CHICO, Calif. -- UnitedHealth Group Donates $500,000 to Help Californians Affected by Wildfires Source: UnitedHealth Group

SINGAPORE -- Alipay Teams with NUS Enterprise to Launch Social Innovation Challenge Source: Alipay

CLEVELAND -- Eaton Supports Effort to Reduce Commercial Vehicle Emissions Source: Eaton

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Bridges to Independence Responds to Amazon HQ2 Announcement Source: Bridges to Independence

ATLANTA LOS ANGELES -- The Coca-Cola Company, The Coca-Cola Foundation and Local California Bottler Join Together to Support Wildfire Relief Source: The Coca-Cola Company

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Finance Academy Educates Nearly 150,000 Students in First Year; Financial Education is Key Part of Bank's Community Commitment Source: Fifth Third Bank

ZURICH -- RepRisk Data Used in 2018 Corporate Human Rights Benchmark (CHRB) Source: RepRisk

SAN FRANCISCO -- STRAWS Film Screening In Schools Campaign Announces Partnership with 1% for the Planet Source: STRAWS

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Donation to Fight California Wildfires Source: Columbia Sportswear Company

