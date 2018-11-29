LBC Tank Terminals announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for Q1 FY19 which ended on 30 September 2018.

The results will be published today, Thursday 29th November 2018, followed by a conference call for all investors on Tuesday, 11thDecember 2018 at 16:00 (Central European Time) 10:00 (Eastern Standard Time).

Call details and copies of the financial statements will be made available on the Intralinks website.

Investors of LBC Tank Terminals Holding Netherlands B.V. Senior Notes, due 2023, can request access to Intralinks by contacting investors@lbctt.com.

LBC Tank Terminals

LBC Tank Terminals is a top-tier global independent operator of bulk liquid storage facilities for petrochemicals, petroleum products and base oil products. LBC owns and operates a global network of terminals at key locations in the United States, Europe and China, while offering loading unloading services for all modes of transportation. Underlying the entire ethos of the company is our focus on corporate and social governance in which we strive to have a positive effect upon society and ensure that there is no such thing as a dangerous product, at least not when under our care. More information is available at www.lbctt.com

Contacts:

LBC Belgium Holding NV

Steven Pauwels, 0032 15 28 73 10

s-pauwels@lbctt.com