

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) said that it expects pre-tax results to be in the range of $9 to $13 million income and total GAAP revenue of $105 million to $110 million for the fourth quarter.



For the fiscal year 2018, the company now expects pre-tax results to be in the range of a $3 million loss to $1 million income, not inclusive of any additional or unforeseen accounting charges. Previously, it was expected that annual pre-tax income to be in the range of $8.0 million to $11.5 million.



The company now projects annual total GAAP revenue to be in the range of $340 million to $345 million, compared to the prior outlook of $345 million to $355 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX