

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK, GSK.L) said Thursday that as disclosed previously, the company announced in March 2018 a strategic review of the Horlicks malted drink brand and its other consumer healthcare nutrition products.



The company noted that the majority of Horlicks and other GSK nutrition products sales are generated in India by GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited, or GSKCH.



In response to recent press speculation, GlaxoSmithKline confirmed that consideration is being given to a potential transaction that includes a merger of GSKCH.



However, the company added that there can be no assurance a transaction will result from the review process or the evaluation of this option, nor has any decision on the matter been made by the company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX