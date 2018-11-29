Achenbach brings depth and breadth of vision care expertise to VTI as it expands globally

To ensure that Eye Care Professionals (ECPs) fully connect with its technology and growing product portfolio,Visioneering Technologies Inc. (VTI), a global company dedicated to improving vision care, has named Peg Achenbach, OD, FAAO as Vice President, Professional Services and Clinical Science.

In her new position, Dr. Achenbach will be responsible for increasing awareness of VTI's portfolio of products and developing programs that help VTI better support independent ECPs to help them improve their businesses and clinical practices. She will also be working with leading ECPs in the U.S. and globally to expand participation in research studies and leading efforts to publish findings in key journals.

"Dr. Achenbach's impressive resume and career history highlight our goal to seek out leaders in our industry to help us tell our story and better engage ECPs," said Visioneering's CEO, Stephen Snowdy, PhD. "We are pleased to have her join our team and look forward to the many contributions she will make to our organization as we seek to broaden our profile nationally and internationally."

Achenbach's professional career includes 16 years of private practice specializing in contact lenses and low vision. Additionally, she has been involved in research and drug development in oncology, HIV, dermatology and nutritional supplements as a co-founder of a biotech company. She is a member of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO), the British Contact Lens Association (BCLA), International Association of Contact Lens Educators (IACLE), the American Optometric Association (AOA) and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry (FAAO). She obtained her undergraduate degree in Aeronautics from the University of North Dakota and her degree in Optometry from Pacific University College of Optometry.

"After nearly two decades in this industry, the innovations developed continue to amaze me," said Achenbach. "VTI is an example of the kind of organization dedicated to bringing products to the global marketplace to improve vision for patients of all ages. I look forward to working with my peers to help them better understand the exciting and promising products offered by VTI."

About Visioneering Technologies, Inc.

Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (VTI) is a US-based medical device company primarily engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and distribution of a revolutionary new contact lens: the NaturalVue Multifocal (MF) contact lens. The NaturalVue MF contact lens employs VTI's Neurofocus Optics technology, which was developed, refined and tested over many years. The characteristics of the NaturalVue MF contact lens allow it to be used in two of the largest eye-care markets globally: adults with presbyopia (age-related difficulty in seeing close objects) and children with myopia (near-sightedness, or difficulty seeing distant objects).

NaturalVue lenses were cleared by the FDA in late 2014 and received the CE Mark, as well as TGA approval in early 2018. VTI recently commenced its US market expansion for NaturalVue MF contact lenses, and has broadened its reach into international markets in 2018. VTI also sells and plans additional contact lens products.

