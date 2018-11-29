IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that it has won the FRTB and market liquidity risk product of the year categories in the Risk Markets Technology Awards 2019. The accolades reflect the innovative approach IHS Markit has delivered in combining data and analytics to help financial institutions assess risk and meet regulatory guidelines effectively.

The FRTB Solution Suite from IHS Markit brings together propriety market and transaction data sets with financial risk analytics to help banks comply with the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book guidelines.

The Liquidity Risk Management solution combines fixed income market and liquidity data from IHS Markit with analytics from MSCI to classify the liquidity of each asset in a portfolio and calculate cost to liquidate and time-to-liquidation while factoring in market impact.

"We're delighted to win this award from Risk.net which recognizes our unique approach to FRTB in the market," said Andrew Aziz, global head of Financial Risk Analytics at IHS Markit. "Banks do not have the appetite to rip out and replace their market risk systems, so we've developed a modular solution that can integrate with institutions' existing infrastructure to address the most challenging aspects of FRTB. The dynamic capital impact studies that can be run on our bundled data and technology solution have proven particularly popular as they allow banks to see how their capital demands are affected by different desk configurations and even varying iterations of the regulation."

"For asset managers, liquidity risk is becoming equal to market risk and credit risk in a comprehensive risk management program," said Dan Huscher, managing director at IHS Markit. "In working with MSCI, we provide a scalable solution that uses unparalleled access to market data to overcome the acute challenge of assessing liquidity in fixed income, where trade data alone are insufficient indicators of the depth of the market and the ability to transact."

The FRTB Solution Suite from IHS Markit also recently won the FRTB category in the 2019 Chartis RiskTech100 Awards.

Earlier in 2018, the Liquidity Risk Management solution was named Most Innovative Market Data Project at the Inside Market Data Awards.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181129005351/en/

Contacts:

News Media Contacts:

Suzanne Hewitt

IHS Markit

+44 20 3367 0594

suzanne.hewitt@ihsmarkit.com

Press Team

press@ihsmarkit.com