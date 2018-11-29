

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $281.8 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $239.9 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $5.54 billion from $5.32 billion last year.



Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $281.8 Mln. vs. $239.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.18 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q3): $5.54 Bln vs. $5.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.86 - $1.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.10 - $6.21 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.86 - $4.95 Full year revenue guidance: $22.72 - $22.83 Bln



