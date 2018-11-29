At the request of Spectracure AB (publ), 556642-1011, Spectracure AB's shares will be traded on First North as from December 4, 2018. The company has 81,636,827 shares as per today's date. Short name: SPEC ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of preference shares to be listed: 81,636,827 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007158118 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 164161 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556642-1011, ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB on +46(0)8 503 000 50.