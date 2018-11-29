

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $23.92 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $10.08 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of $22.38 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $861.19 million from $859.11 million last year.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $22.38 Mln. vs. $20.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q3): $861.19 Mln vs. $859.11 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX