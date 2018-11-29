

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's economic sentiment weakened for an eleventh month in November, but the pace of decline was less than expected, survey data from the European Commission showed on Thursday.



The economic sentiment indicator fell to 109.5, which was the weakest reading since May 2017, when the score was 109.



The October reading was revised to 109.7 from 109.8. Economists had forecast a score of 109.1 for November.



The industrial confidence index rose to 3.4 from 3, which was in contrast to economists' expectations for a steep fall to 2.5. The measure climbed for the first time in five months.



The services confidence measure was steady at 13.3 in November, which is the lowest level since June 2017. Economists had expected the measure to drop to 13.1.



The consumer confidence index deteriorated to -3.9 from -2.7, confirming its flash estimate released on November 22.



