Obsidian Sports Management (Obsidian), a leading sports advisory firm, is proud to announce that it has secured sponsorship for DS TECHEETAH, the only Chinese registered Formula E team. Obsidian and DS TECHEETAH are extremely pleased to welcome Efacec, a global technology company in the field of energy, environment and mobility to the team as a new official partner.

Utilising its extensive experience and network, Obsidian found an ideal partner in Efacec. With many subsidiaries and businesses across 90 countries, Efacec is a pioneering worldwide leader in fast-charging and super-fast charging infrastructures for electric vehicles. As Efacec looks to expand into the Asia Pacific region, a partnership with the only Chinese registered team in the electric street racing series ABB FIA Formula E affords it a great opportunity for exposure.

Through Obsidian, Efacec has entered into a three-year agreement with DS TECHEETAH, which started at the New York E-Prix in July 2018, and will continue through Seasons Five, Six and Seven.

Edmund Chu, Managing Director (Global) of SECA Global and President of DS TECHEETAH: "We are extremely pleased to have Efacec on board as a partner. As we continue to build our team, we look to partner with companies that share the sport's drive towards future technology, and Efacec aligns perfectly with this.

Chas Dabhia, Partner at Obsidian, "We are very proud to have been part of this process. We believe that Formula E is the future of motorsport. It represents a unique opportunity for businesses that are changing the world, like Efacec, to engage with motorsport in a sustainable, environmentally friendly way. We're very much looking forward to being part of this amazing growth story as it develops."

Rahul Mehta, Partner Obsidian: "It has been a pleasure to work with the DS TECHEETAH team and see them progress throughout the two seasons they've been in Formula E. Starting as a small customer team, going up against the giants to winning the Drivers' Title in only their second season."

TECHEETAH's new partnership with DS Automobiles is marked by the introduction of the team's new car, the DS E-Tense FE 19. The E-Tense FE 19 has almost twice the energy and range of its predecessor, allowing it to run a full race distance without a mandatory car swap for the first time in Formula E history.

About Obsidian Sports Management

Obsidian Sports Management (OSM) is a leading sports advisory and marketing firm with offices in London, Zurich, Vienna, New Delhi and Tirana.

OSM comprises experts from the sports and finance sector allowing it to provide its clients with a best in class, end to end service.

