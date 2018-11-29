TAN Media Achieves IAB's Gold Standard Certification

LONDON, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading native advertising network, TAN Media has achieved the Internet Advertising Bureau's (IAB) Gold Standard certification in two separate categories.

Upon receiving the accreditation, Adam Rock, Managing Director said:

"We are proud to have achieved the standards set out by the IAB to attain Gold Standard certification.

It's important to demonstrate that our industry is committed to ensuring the highest possible standards online as native advertising continues to grow in importance to brands, agencies and publishers.

The IAB have recognised that the industry needs to come together to combat ad fraud, ensure brand safety and improve the entire digital advertising user experience. Our non-interruptive formats on trusted publishers are testament to our support for the Gold Standard."

The accreditation process involved TAN Media implementing and supporting the ads.txt initiative, adherence to Coalition for Better Advertising LEAN standards, and working with UK regulatory group JICWEBs towards attaining The Digital Trading Standards Group (DTSG) certification for brand safety.

The IAB Gold Standard has three aims - to reduce ad fraud, to improve the digital advertising experience, and to increase brand safety. The initiative was launched in October 2017 as part of the IAB's commitment to raising standards in digital advertising and building a sustainable future for the industry.

About TAN Media

TAN Media (The Attention Network) was founded in 2010, specialising in the distribution of brand content through best-in-class native advertising. The company works with both agencies and direct clients on long-form content campaigns as well as native display and video formats. Its editorial and account teams help advertisers execute highly successful content campaigns, while its publisher team help monetise websites and apps with leading technology.