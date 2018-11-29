Capstone Keynote at Collaborative Innovation in Healthcare: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange to Focus on the Future of Home Testing and Women's Health

The only event where payors and providers come together to advance a shared vision of the healthcare ecosystem will take place Jan. 27-30, 2019, at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla, La Jolla, Calif.

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvia Kang, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mira, will present the Capstone Keynote, The Future of Home Testing and Women's Health at the Collaborative Innovation in Healthcare: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange. Kang will share insights about the work that Mira is doing in home testing for women and discuss her comprehensive women's health and chronic disease monitoring platform-the first FDA and CE registered product of its kind, with a 99% accuracy level in clinical trials. The platform leverages hospital-level technology within a palm-sized device that syncs data to an app and allows AI to learn personal health patterns.

In addition, Kang will receive Frost & Sullivan's prestigious 3rd Annual MedTech Innovation Catalyst Award for her contributions to femtech in the space of home monitoring of women's unique health issues, including fluctuating hormone levels, pregnancy, fertility and more.

The event will also feature a Peer Council, Collaborating to Raise the Bar on Chronic Condition Management, led by Felicia Thomas-Spaulding, Divisional Vice President, Blue Cross Blue Shield New Mexico. Thomas-Spaulding was previously Director, Behavioral Health, Government Programs, Blue Cross Blue Shield New Mexico and Government Programs Manager, Molina Healthcare. She will bring her industry expertise to the peer-to-peer discussion on the impact of the care manager position for chronic conditions, patient wellness and healthcare overall. She will discuss how and why this role is becoming an important touchpoint in value-based policy reforms.

At the Collaborative Innovation in Healthcare: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, participants will leverage the latest payor-provider collaboration strategies and patient experience best practices. Participants and presenters will share real-world lessons learned, as well as ideation on new approaches, new systems and new technology solutions.

