Enterprise Rent-A-Car Opens for Business in Vietnam

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest car rental provider, Enterprise Holdings, today announced that its Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand is now available for the first time in Vietnam. This announcement follows the appointment of MP Logistics as Enterprise's franchise partner last year. The launch is part of Enterprise Holdings' goal to expand access to its car rental services throughout Asia and the Pacific.

The Enterprise Rent-A-Car business in Vietnam will operate from Ho Chi Minh City. The strategy for the first year will be to grow a base of corporate customers by focusing on MP Logistics' current clients and the employees of multinational companies with operations in Vietnam. The initial emphasis will be on long-term rentals with a chauffeur.

MP Logistics estimates that international customers who live and work in Ho Chi Minh City will typically rent a vehicle from one to five years. The vehicles will be driven by local drivers, which may be necessary for business customers who don't have experience driving on Vietnamese roads.

As the business grows, coupled with the integration of reservation technology, Enterprise Holdings will look to introduce its other world-leading car rental brands, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car. It will also expand its services to include short-term, chauffeur-driven options, self-drive rentals and leisure hire at popular tourist destinations, such as Da Nang.

Expansion Throughout Asia and the Pacific

Founded in 1995 by Minh Phuong Dang, MP Logistics is a family-owned company that specializes in air and ocean freight, warehousing, distribution, project cargo and inland transportation. The Ho Chi Minh City-headquartered company has experienced rapid and consistent growth and now has more than 1,200 employees and operations in the cities of Da Nang, Hai Phong and the capital, Hanoi.

With a reputation for delivering exceptional customer service throughout the region, the company's current fleet provides long-term rentals for international business executives who work and live in Vietnam.

"Customers come to Enterprise for excellent customer service and exceptional value. They want the same experience whether they walk into a branch in Ho Chi Minh City, London or Dallas," said Peter Smith, Vice president of Global Franchising at Enterprise. "Enterprise shares many qualities with MP Logistics, including private ownership and a focus on service, which makes it the right choice of franchise partner. Vietnam is an increasingly important business destination and access to high-quality transport is a vital part of the equation."

"Partnering with the world's largest rental car organization opens up international opportunities for our business, and is a major next step in enabling us to provide the best service to our customers at home and from overseas," said Cuong Dang, Vice Chairman of MP Logistics. "It was important to us that Enterprise is a business with strong values underpinned by a commitment to customer service. It is these shared values that will enable us to succeed as we expand our joint business across South East Asia."

Through partnerships with strong regional businesses, such as MP Logistics, Enterprise Holdings is expanding rapidly across Asia and the Pacific. Enterprise recently opened operations on Cebu in the Philippines with branches at the international airport and at two home-city locations.

The company has also grown rapidly in Australia, doubling its airport market share since February 2016 while developing truck rental and home-city business. Enterprise's presence in New Zealand is also growing significantly, and the company now has a presence at the top-four airports in the country.

