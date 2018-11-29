Cannon Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Breaking New Ground in the National Infrastructure Market with Border Sentinel Integrated Modular Solution

Cannon's scalable and modular solution significantly improves local and national public services at low costs of ownership

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global modular integration for national infrastructure solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognises Cannon Technologies with the 2018 Global Technology Innovation Award for its vision in developing the Border Sentinel solution as part of its ground-breaking Integrated Modularity concept. The massive scale of the technology makes it ideal for national infrastructure, especially in defence and civil services, while its shared budget model makes it highly affordable.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791258/Cannon.jpg

"Cannon's latest brand, the Border Sentinel, spearheads the movement towards the advanced protection of major national assets with high-level automation, significantly reduced manpower requirements, and, importantly, unprecedented scalability and modularity," said Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Research Director. "It leverages modern communications and central control at national and regional levels while supporting data centre resources for core and edge needs for dispersed citizens that need improved public services."

The Cannon Border Sentinel solutions are independent modules that offer seamless, flexible, and variable protection in addition to instant reactions to shifting defence challenges. The modules employ novel systems such as radar, infra-red cameras, drone detection and neutralization, explosive detection lasers, and ground sensor arrays for unmanned automated sensor points (ASPs) that help conduct surveillance in critical safety areas such as borders, military bases, and stadiums. These modules also stand out for their remarkably rapid transportability as well as deployment and use of solar systems to enable fuel-free operation or extremely low refuelling regimes.

One of the greatest reasons for Cannon's success is its market-leading scalability. This feature is powered by the platform's unique Common Rail System, which enables additional equipment to be added in the field with minimal complexity and without the need to return modules to the factory for long periods. This substantially reduces the cost and lead time for upgrades and ensures future-proofing.

"Cannon's integrated modularity serves multiple products, applications, and user environments. By giving government divisions the ability to share budgets, it can be applied across a range of departments," noted Gautham. "Its capabilities are tailored to provide critical services to the defence department as well as widely dispersed villages, towns, and cities by linking hospital/ health services, police, fire services, local and central government, and more."

Overall, with its cutting-edge Integrated Modularity concept and extensive industry knowledge, Cannon has pushed the boundaries of innovation to make nations safer while improving the quality of life for citizens.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Cannon Technologies

CANNON IS A LEADING UK BASED MANUFACTURER AND SYSTEMS INTEGRATOR WITH A GLOBALLY AWARDED PEDIGREE

FORTY YEARS OF EXCELLENCE, PRODUCING DEPLOYABLE INFRASTRUCTURE TO THE GLOBAL DEFENCE AND SECURITY SECTOR

Cannon Technologies excels in the design, Turnkey project delivery and support of Deployable systems to meet global challenges in the Defence and Security sector, across wide-ranging missions and meeting Coalition needs.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

