Telia Carrier announced today that it has been selected again as a qualified supplier by The Quilt. As part of the agreement, Telia Carrier will continue to extend its #1 ranked fiber backbone to The Quilt's members, a national coalition of nonprofit regional research and education networks representing 40 networks and more than 900 educational institutions in the U.S.

The recent contract continues more than eight years of successful partnership between the two organizations. Telia Carrier is providing IPv4 and IPv6 performance, scale and flexibility demanded by The Quilt infrastructure providers for their IP Transit service, delivering more than 300Gbps of Internet capacity to its members and connecting more than 20 unique universities and regional networks.

The Quilt allows its members to take advantage of Telia Carrier's reach, reliability and service diversity, with several utilizing the company's Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection to provide the highest standards of protection to end users and their critical applications. The Quilt's research and education networks also have access to the company's Cloud Connect service, enabling them to connect directly to cloud service providers however and whenever they want.

The Quilt members are non-profit regional network aggregators that provide advanced network services in support of research, and education. The Quilt, which is primarily funded by its participants, uses the collective strength of its membership to source services from approved service provider partners, such as Telia Carrier.

"The Quilt participants have a reputation for combining leading edge experiences and influencing the US information technology infrastructure agenda," said Stephen Hartman, Telia Carrier. "Telia Carrier appreciates The Quilt's continued support and trust, which reinforces the value of our reliable network services and extensive geographic reach in the North American market and beyond.

Top-ranked global backbone

Telia Carrier owns and operates the world's #1 backbone (according to Dyn Research) and provides critical network infrastructure, services and cloud connectivity to operators, content providers and enterprises alike. With customers in more than 110 countries, their global network footprint connects more than 265 Points of Presence with 65,000 km of fiber across Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

About The Quilt

The Quilt is the national coalition of non-profit U.S. regional research and education networks representing 40 networks across the country. Participants in The Quilt provide advanced network services and applications to over 900 universities and thousands of other educational and community anchor institutions. With the goal of promoting consistent, reliable, inter-operable and efficient advanced networking services that extend to the broadest possible community; and to represent common interests in the development and delivery of advanced cyberinfrastructure that enables innovation through our education and research mission.

