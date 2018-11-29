Cisive, a global provider of compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions, today announced the acquisition of the Pre-Employment Screening (PES) division of Hong Kong based Blue Umbrella, a leading provider of due diligence research and cutting-edge third party compliance technologies.

"The acquisition of Blue Umbrella PES is a critical step in accelerating Cisive's global expansion into Asia, EMEA, and South America," explains James Owens, Cisive's President and CEO. "This will give Cisive as well as Blue Umbrella the ability to better support existing global clients through localized operations and customer support. Blue Umbrella was selected because of their prominence and expertise in the background screening industry."

Allan Matheson, CEO of Blue Umbrella explains, "The Blue Umbrella employment screening division has been a very important part of our business. As we have evolved, it has become apparent that it is in our client's best interest to provide a global delivery platform which includes a large presence in the USA. Cisive is the perfect partner for our Pre-Employment Screening (PES) division as they have a similar high-touch, high-quality approach to the business."

The acquisition of Blue Umbrella Screening represents a great opportunity for Cisive to continue expanding and evolving in the global market. With the combined strengths of both organizations, our goal is to become the global leader in providing world-class background screening solutions for large global enterprises.

About Cisive

Cisive is a global provider of compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions. The company's core onboarding and pre-employment background screening offering provides clients with a streamlined, high quality, and regulatory compliant solution. Comprehensive services include background screening, vendor/contractor screening, executive screening, drug testing, fingerprinting, paperless onboarding and electronic Form I-9/E-Verify solutions.

Cisive is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) and was named for the second consecutive year by HRO Today to the 2018 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction rankings of Top Pre-Employment Screening Providers. Cisive caters to the complex challenges and program needs of large enterprises, and their dedicated, in-country account management teams uphold a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. The company serves clients in financial services, transportation, telecom/media, utilities and the home services end-markets, among others, and offers transportation clients a comprehensive, industry-focused solution through its Driver iQ brand. For additional information, please visit www.cisive.com.

About Blue Umbrella

Blue Umbrella is a leading provider of due diligence research and cutting-edge third party compliance technologies. Combining research excellence with disruptive RegTech SaaS solutions, Blue Umbrella serves Fortune 500 companies, top tier investment banks, insurance companies, law firms and governments. With a global presence and a local focus, Blue Umbrella allows clients to increase the automation and efficiency of their internal processes while intimately understanding the backgrounds of their clients and third parties. Learn more at www.bluedd.com.

