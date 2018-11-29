AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE), a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics targeting human aging, announced that its Founder and CEO Michael D. West, Ph.D. will present a keynote address at the Advanced Stem Cell Regenerative Medicine conference 2018 in Valencia, Spain on Monday December 3, 2018.

In his address, Dr. West will provide an update on AgeX product development, and will for the first time present data on the potential use of its proprietary induced Tissue Regeneration (iTRTM) technology in cancer diagnosis and therapy as well as in inducing the destruction of aged cells (a process known as "senolysis").

A copy of Dr. West's presentation will be available on AgeX's website at www.agexinc.com.

About Induced Tissue Regeneration (iTRTM

The premise behind iTR is that aging, and in turn, diseases of old age, are due to two characteristics that are present in the cells in our body when it is first forming but that are lost with time. These characteristics are:

Replicative immortality of cells

Regenerative capacity of cells

Leveraging our assets in pluripotency and bioinformatics, AgeX scientists have performed research in cellular immortality and regenerative biology, comparing cells in the first stages of life with those in old age. In 2010, while at BioTime, AgeX scientists demonstrated the reversal of the developmental aging of human cells using transcriptional reprogramming technology. In 2017, they published certain genes that were turned off or turned on at the same time regenerative potential was lost.

The AgeX scientific team subsequently extended this research to determine whether reprogramming can be modified to only reverse the aging of cells back to a regenerative state, not back to pluripotency. For example, the team has utilized the gene COX7A1 as a marker of cells that have lost regenerative potential. AgeX's proprietary formulation AGEX-iTR1547 has demonstrated initial capability of reducing the expression of the marker gene COX7A1 and is currently performing research to optimize a potential pharmaceutical preparation to reverse the aging of human tissues and thereby restore regenerative potential.

When implemented in vivo, this partial reprogramming, or iTR, would be expected to induce tissue regeneration, and when combined with telomerase, could modulate both cellular immortality and regenerative biology for therapeutic effect.

In addition, RenelonTM, a first-generation product candidate under development at AgeX, utilizes a repurposed drug formatted in the company's HyStem hydrogels, and is planned for initial development as a device for topical application. While not capable of fully transporting cells back to a regenerative state, the anticipated ability of Renelon to impart scarless tissue repair could provide significant benefits to patients.

About AgeX

AgeX is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for age-related degenerative disease. AgeX's mission is to apply the proprietary technology platform related to telomerase-mediated cell immortality and regenerative biology to address a broad range of diseases of aging. The current preclinical development efforts include two cell-based therapies derived from telomerase-positive pluripotent stem cells and two product candidates derived from the company's proprietary induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR) technology. AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1 are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development comprised of young regenerative cells modified using AgeX's UniverCyte technology facilitating immune tolerance, formulated in HyStem matrix, designed to correct metabolic imbalances in aging and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues respectively. AGEX-iTR1547 is a drug-based formulation in preclinical development intended to restore regenerative potential in a wide array of aged tissues afflicted with degenerative disease using the company's proprietary iTR technology. Renelon is a first-generation iTR product designed to promote scarless tissue repair which AgeX plans to initially develop as a topically-administered device for commercial development through a 510(k) application. In addition to the product candidates in early development, AgeX, through its LifeMap subsidiary, currently markets genomic interpretation algorithms. AgeX also markets Cytiva comprised of PSC-derived heart muscle cells used in screening drugs for efficacy and safety.

For more information, please visit www.agexinc.com or connect with the company on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not historical fact including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" should also be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. and its subsidiaries, particularly those mentioned in the cautionary statements found in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of AgeX's Information Statement filed as an exhibit to its Registration Statement on Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commissions (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. AgeX specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181129005306/en/

Contacts:

for AgeX:

Bill Douglass

Gotham Communications, LLC

bill@gothamcomm.com

(646) 504-0890

or

Mark Leonard

Next Level Agency, Inc.

mark@reachthenextlevel.com

(847) 651-9682