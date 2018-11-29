Lenovo Executive John Majeski Joins Cloudian Board

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2018systems, today announced the appointment of Lenovo executive John Majeski as an observer of its board of directors to provide expert perspective and strategy.

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Majeski heads the Software & Solutions Defined Infrastructure business at Lenovo, focusing on setting overall product strategy and growing market share. He previously served as Dell's vice president of Product Management & Engineering, Cloud Computing division and as HPE's CTO for Client Virtualization.

"As Lenovo's software-defined infrastructure business continues to expand, John's experience and perspective will be invaluable in helping chart our course now and into the future," said Michael Tso, CEO and co-founder, at Cloudian. "We look forward to his contributions as we work to meet the ever-growing demand for object storage in the enterprise."

"I am honored to join Cloudian and work with the board at an exciting time in its growth," said Majeski. "I believe that Cloudian's strong leadership team coupled with its innovative software-defined storage platform positions the company exceptionally well for continued success in the enterprise storage market."

