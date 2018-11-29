Exela Technologies, Inc.: Exela Technologies Continues to Develop European Footprint

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2018, the fourth of Exela's innovation centres and the first to be opened outside of the U.S.



The EMEA business strategy team will focus on driving Exela's growth, industry thought leadership, and go-to-market execution, following the model successfully implemented for Exela's U.S. business strategy team. The business strategy team will play an integral role across the region, from business development and whitespace integration, to market positioning and the launch of innovation centres across Europe. Drawing on Exela's Digital NowSM deployment strategy and global focus, the EMEA team will help customers and prospects transform onsite and offsite operations across their digital journey.

"We have added significant talent to our EMEA organisation, and our new business strategy team will provide leadership and strategic guidance as we grow our global business," said Vitalie Robu, Chief Operating Officer, EMEA, Exela Technologies. "The team will be vital in our effort to address the business process automation needs for our multinational customers."

This is a time of growth and innovation for Exela. The announcement of the EMEA business strategy team demonstrates Exela's commitment to meet its customer's growing demand for innovative solutions and services world wide, providing them with the necessary guidance, industry expertise and solutions to drive meaningful change.

