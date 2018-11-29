Constellium Paris: Constellium celebrates the opening of a new facility in Zilina, Slovakia, to supply Automotive Structures to the Eastern European market

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) announced today the opening of its new Automotive Structures facility in Zilina, Slovakia, dedicated to the production of aluminium Crash Management Systems and Body Structure components as it continues to expand its automotive footprint in the Eastern European market.

The 5,200 square meter facility in Zilina features advanced technologies for forming, machining, welding and heat-treating aluminium automotive components, along with a state-of-the-art quality lab to ensure products meet customer specifications. By early 2019, the Zilina plant is expected to have 90 employees and plans to expand its facility to 15,000 square meters by mid-2019.

"On behalf of Constellium, I would like to thank the local Zilina authorities and our partners for welcoming us to the city as we expand our automotive structures to service the needs of our customers in Eastern Europe," said Lionel Chapis, Managing Director of Constellium's Automotive Structures. "We are grateful to our key customers to trust us to accompany them in their footprint expansions and look forward to continuing to grow with them."

Aluminium continues to be a material of choice in the automotive industry to reduce vehicle weight, improve fuel economy and lower emissions, and increase safety. Constellium is dedicated to developing and testing advanced aluminium automotive components to help automakers achieve their goals across the globe.

Constellium has been strategically expanding its automotive structures footprint to respond to its customers' needs globally. The company recently announced that it expanded its operations in Dahenfeld, Germany to increase the supply of aluminium structural components for automakers in Europe. In North America, Constellium recently expanded its footprint with two new plants in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, and in White, Georgia, U.S.

Delphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications North America Noemie Fierens - Communications Europe Phone: +1 (443) 420 7860 Phone: +33 1 73 01 46 73 delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com (mailto:delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com) noemie.fierens@constellium.com (mailto:noemie.fierens@constellium.com) Ryan Wentling - Investor Relations Stacie Tong -Automotive Structures and Industry Phone: +1 (212) 675 5450 Phone: +1 (734) 879 9727 Investor-relations@constellium.com (mailto:Investor-relations@constellium.com) stacie.tong@constellium.com (mailto:stacie.tong@constellium.com)

About Constellium



Constellium

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" with respect to our business, results of operations and financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as, but not limited to, "believes," "expects," "may," "should," "approximately," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," likely," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions (or the negative of these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic downturn, the loss of key customers, suppliers or other business relationships; disruption to business operations; the inability to meet customer quality requirements; delayed readiness for the North American Auto Body Sheet market, the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging policy activities, failure to retain key employees, and other risk factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.