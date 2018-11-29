Santa Monica, USA (ots) -



Head down to selected toy shops and put your wizarding skills to the test by trying out the new Wizard Training Wands from Jakks Pacific!



Experience the magic and wonder of spell casting this half term with the Harry Potter Wizard Training Wands - each with light up effects to show whether you have cast your spell correctly!



Learn to cast 11 iconic Harry Potter spells with the special Wizard Trainer in store! Each Hermione, Dumbledore, Harry, Ron and Lord Voldemort Wizard Training Wand has a motion sensor feature to test your spell casting ability and all feature lights and sounds that add a touch of magic to each spell.



Make sure you don't miss out - come along and learn some of the famous Wizarding World spells within the Training Wands spell book including Locomotor, Incendio, Ventus, Tarantallegra, Metelojinx, Revelio, Finite Incantatem, Arresto Momentum and Wingardium Leviosa!



Everyone who attends the event on the day will receive a personalised Wizard Training Certificate to take home with them. *



The Harry Potter want training event take place at the following stores:



- 30.11.18: Toys"R"Us Stockholm, Barkarby Gate (Kalvshällavägen 18, 177 44 Järfälla) - 01.12.18: Toys"R"Us, Mall of Scandinavia (Mall of Scandinavia, Råsta Strandväg 19A, 169 50 Solna) - 07.12.18: Toys"R"Us Kungens Kurva (Tangentvägen 3, 141 75 Kungens Kurva) - 08.12.18: Toys"R"Us Länna (Truckvägen 2, 142 53 Skogås) 14.12.18: Toys"R"Us Uppsala (Bolandsgatan 16H, 753 23 Uppsala) - 15.12.18: BR Drottninggatan (Drottninggatan 39, 111 51 Stockholm) - 21.12. - 22.12.18: BR Stockholm, Täby (Marknadsvägen 3, 183 34 Täby)



*Certificates will be issued on a first come, first served basis and subject to availability on the day.



