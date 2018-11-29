

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - British hotel, coffee shop and restaurant company Whitbread plc (WTB.L) said that clearance has been received from China's State Administration for Market Regulation for The Coca-Cola Company to acquire Costa Limited, including its operations in China.



Whitbread noted that clearance is still required from the European Union under the EC Merger Regulation before the transaction can complete and certain completion deliverables remain outstanding including an agreement still to be reached with the Trustees of the pension fund.



In late-August 2018, Coca-Cola announced that it agreed to acquire coffee brand Costa Limited from parent company Whitbread in a deal valued at 3.9 billion pounds or $5.1 billion.



