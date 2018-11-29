Additional EMEA Office Space and Staff Supports Commercial Excellence Project Implementations

Vendavo, a leading provider of commercial excellence solutions, today announced it has opened a new office in the heart of Düsseldorf to accommodate the company's growing client base in the area.

The office provides customers with valuable consulting in the implementation of strategic pricing projects and supports Vendavo sales efforts throughout the German-speaking region. The office space will also host customer trainings and project workshops and serve as a meeting point for the rising number of Vendavo consultants across EMEA.

"Germany is a key growth geography for Vendavo and we are very excited about new office space that supports our expansion," said Andreas Westling, Senior Vice President Managing Director EMEA, Vendavo. "We have seen great success with both large and mid-market customers in the area who seek premier pricing and sales solutions such as Vendavo PricePoint and Vendavo Intelligent CPQ."

The new office is located at Fischerstrasse 49, 40477 Düsseldorf, Germany and hours of operation are Monday Friday, 09-18. They may also be reached at +49 211 581 4820.

About Vendavo

Vendavo powers the shift to digital business for the world's most demanding B2B companies, unlocking value, growing margin and accelerating revenue. With the Vendavo Commercial Excellence platform, companies develop dynamic customer insights and optimal pricing strategies that maximize margin, boost sales effectiveness and improve customer experience. With an annual margin improvement totaling more than $2.5 billion across companies in chemicals, distribution, high-tech and manufacturing, Vendavo delivers cutting-edge analytics and deep industry expertise that help companies stay one step ahead. Vendavo is headquartered in Denver, CO and has offices around the globe. Learn more at Vendavo.com.

