COMMERZBANK AG - KfW 0.625% € 1bn Tap 2022

Post-stabilisation notice

29 November 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau

EUR 1 billion increase to outstanding EUR 4.5 bn 0.625% due 04 July 2022

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany ISIN: DE000A11QTG5 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,000,000,000 Description: 0.625 % Global SEC registered Notes due 2022 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Barclays Bank plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.