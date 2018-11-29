sprite-preloader
COMMERZBANK AG - KfW 0.625% € 1bn Tap 2022

COMMERZBANK AG - KfW 0.625% € 1bn Tap 2022

PR Newswire

London, November 29

Post-stabilisation notice

29 November 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau

EUR 1 billion increase to outstanding EUR 4.5 bn 0.625% due 04 July 2022

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
Guarantor (if any):Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN:DE000A11QTG5
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 1,000,000,000
Description:0.625 % Global SEC registered Notes due 2022
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Barclays Bank plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


