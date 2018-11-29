nFusz, Inc.: nFusz CEO to Present at LD Micro 11th Annual Main Event

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2018 / nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ), a leader in business-focused interactive video, and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, will present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 3:00 pm PT.

CEO Rory J. Cutaia is scheduled to present and will hold one-on-one meetings throughout the day on December 4th. To schedule a meeting, please contact an LD Micro representative, or LHA Investor Relations at nfusz@lhai.com.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

About nFusz, Inc.



nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ) is a recognized leader in business-focused interactive video and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software. The company's flagship product, notifiCRM, is the first interactive video-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform that allows anyone to create, distribute, post, track, and measure interactive videos that increase engagement and conversion rates by up to 600 percent. Video viewers can respond to one or more calls to action by clicking within a video while it's playing - and no download is required. nFusz products are cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), available by subscription for individual and enterprise users, and accessible on all mobile and desktop devices. The company's newest products, also based on its interactive video technology platform, include notifiMED, for the healthcare industry, notifiEDU, for the education industry, and notifiNGO, for non-profit organizations. For more information on nFusz, Inc., visit: www.nFusz.com.

About LD Micro



LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).



In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.



For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.



Contact Information



LHA Investor Relations

Mary Magnani/Moriah Shilton

415-433-3777

nfusz@lhai.com



SOURCE: nFusz via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529325/nFusz-CEO-to-Present-at-LD-Micro-11th-Annual-Main-Event