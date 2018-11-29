GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS Announces Joint Venture with Sigue Corporation

Acquires Licensed Large-Scale Money Transfer Capabilities

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / 11/29/2018 / GreenBox POS, LLC ("GreenBox", "GRBX", the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Sigue Corporation ("Sigue"), one of the world's largest private money transfer entities. Operating in over 100 countries and employing nearly 200,000 agents, Sigue will offer GreenBox the capacity and infrastructure to deploy the Company's blockchain transactional technology on an exponentially broader scale.

Terms of the joint venture call for the deployment of Sigue's licensed bandwidth enabling the creation of proprietary transactional solutions for businesses, including secured, private, reliable and extendable Venmo™ style business-to-business applications with instant settlement capabilities, as well as complete blockchain transactional infrastructure for banks and larger financial institutions via Bank-in-a-Box solution.

Ben Errez, Executive Vice President of GreenBox POS, stated, "We are pleased to align with Sigue as we continue to execute our global expansion strategy. Our technology combined with Sigue's massive infrastructure, we expect, will help entrench GreenBox as the world's leader in blockchain transactional infrastructure while supporting our commitment to building long-term shareholder value".

Senior Vice President of Sigue, Jorge De Feria, commented, "GreenBox provides the innovative technology and capabilities we have been in search of as we advance our commitment to providing the highest level of service technology to our new and existing customers. We look forward to the opportunity to work closely with GreenBox as we collaborate to address the world's secure money transfer needs."

About GreenBox POS, LLC:

GreenBox POS ("GRBX") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a multitude of industries. The company has developed the fastest and safest way to send and process money using Blockchain technology. The company was awarded 5 provisional patents for its technology. GreenBox POS develops the following main products: POS (Point of Sale software and hardware solutions); DEL (delivery app, APIs to POS and PAY); PAY (payment app, providing financial APIs to all other components); KIOSK (deposit, cash and E-wallet management). All products, services and custom hardware are available now from GRBX. GRBX is based in California with offices in Seattle, WA; Las Vegas, NV; Vancouver, BC, Canada; and HQ in San Diego, CA.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.greenboxpos.com/

About Sigue Corporation:

Since 1996, the Sigue Corporation family of companies has been dedicated to providing excellence in all aspects of money transfer services. Pioneering the concept of the "red phone" model for origination of transactions from independent retail locations, Sique has since grown into one of the top five Money Transfer Businesses having served millions of people worldwide. In the US, Sigue holds licenses and operates in 50 states and jurisdictions while continuing its focus on expanding its global footprint. For more information, visit the company's websites at https://international.sigue.com/ and https://sigue.com/.

