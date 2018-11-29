Esports Entertainment Group, Inc.: Esports Entertainment Group Signs Affiliate Marketing Agreement with SpeedGaming, The Largest Competitive Speedrunning Network

Esports Entertainment Group Signs Affiliate Marketing Agreement with SpeedGaming, The Largest Competitive Speedrunning Network

ST. MARY'S, ANTIGUA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2018 / Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCQB:GMBL) (or the "Company"), a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, is pleased to announce the signing of an Affiliate Marketing Agreement with SpeedGaming, the largest competitive speedrunning network and the second largest speedrunning group on Twitch.tv. As the first platform to offer wagering for speedrunning, this agreement is another milestone for vie.gg, the world's first and most transparent esports betting exchange.

SPEEDGAMING GLOBAL TRAFFIC NUMBERS

SpeedGaming was created by legendary speedrunner "Feasel" in 2015 as a way to give back to the speedrunning community. SpeedGaming hosts speedrunning races, which typically involves two to four players playing a video game with the intention of completing it as fast as possible.

SpeedGaming generates significant global traffic from its 6 channels on Twitch.tv in multiple languages. Over the most recent one week period, its main channel generated.

14.5 million views and 450,000 hours of total watch time. Over the most recent 30 day period, SpeedGaming generated approximately 30 million views and 850,000 hours of total watch time.

The global speedrunning community is growing at a very fast pace, with single events raising over $2,000,000 for charity in 2018, and is expected to continue growing at a very rapid pace for years to come. VIE is now positioned to become the P2P betting platform for speedrunning and expects to announce further agreements in this space.

SpeedGaming Founder Feasel stated "SpeedGaming is proud to be partnering with Vie.gg. We have built the largest competitive speedrunning network, broadcasting over 50 tournaments per year on 9 channels. We are happy to be giving our users the ability to bet on their favourite players. We expect that this, along with substantial cash prizes for upcoming tournaments, will serve to broaden the exposure of both SpeedGaming and Vie, as well as, continue to attract the top players in the world to join these events."

Brian Cordry, Head of Esports at Esports Entertainment Group, stated, "SpeedGaming has been home to every important speedrun game for the past 3 years across its collective English Twitch channels, as well as, a handful of broadcasts in other languages. SpeedGaming is truly a speedrun authority and we look forward to supporting their community by sponsoring two tournaments and taking bets on several more they will be hosting to close out 2018. We are especially excited to build a long-term future with SpeedGaming and help push speedrunning to the heights that esports is currently achieving."

VIE.GG

vie.gg offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secured platform to the global esports audience, excluding jurisdictions that prohibit online gambling. vie.gg features wagering on the following esports games:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO)

League of Legends

Dota 2

Call of Duty

Overwatch

PUBG

Hearthstone

StarCraft II

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience at vie.gg. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds licenses to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in Curacao, Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission in Canada. The Company maintains offices in Antigua, Curacao and Warsaw, Poland. Esports Entertainment common stock is listed on the OTCQB under the symbol GMBL. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

