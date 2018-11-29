

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Investors are looking forward to the meeting between the U.S. and Chinese Presidents on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Argentina. The trade tariff war is expected to take a new turn after the meeting.



FOMC minutes meeting as well as the Fed Balance sheet are the other highlights on the day.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately lower.



Asian shares were broadly up, while European shares are trading mostly higher.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 26 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 6.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 31.50 points.



U.S. stocks finished higher on Wednesday. The Dow surged up 617.70 points or 2.5 percent to 25,366.43, the Nasdaq spiked 208.89 points or 3 percent to 7,291.59 and the S&P 500 soared 61.61 points or 2.3 percent to 2,743.78.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 220K while it was 224K in the previous week.



The Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays report for October will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.4 percent, up from 0.2 percent in the prior month.



Pending Home Sales Index for October will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 0.0 percent, while it grew 0.5 percent in September.



The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, that underground storage on natural gas stocks were down 134 bcf.



Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will deliver opening remarks at the 'Collaboration for Inclusive Economic Development: A forum for philanthropies, policymakers and practitioners' event held at the Boston Federal Reserve Bank in Boston, MA at 2.00 pm ET.



The Federal Open Market Committee's minutes are expected at 2.00 pm ET.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a panel discussion with the Living Cities Boston Board of Directors in Boston, Massachusetts at 3.00 pm ET.



Two -year, 5-year and 7-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. The 30-year Treasury inflation-indexed securities or TIPS acution will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Treasury Budget for September will be revealed at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a surplus of $3.0 billion, compared to a deficit of $107.7 billion in the prior month.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $4.106 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was $4.0 billion.



Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday. Chinese stocks closed sharply lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 34.29 points or 1.32 percent to 2,567.44 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.87 percent to 26,451.03.



Japanese shares advanced. The Nikkei average rose 85.58 points or 0.39 percent to 22,262.60 while the broader Topix index closed 0.35 percent higher at 1,659.47.



Australian markets hit two-week high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 33.30 points or 0.58 percent at 5,758.40 amid broad-based buying. The broader All Ordinaries index rose 35.60 points or 0.61 percent to 5,835.70.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is climbing 34.55 points ro 0.69 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 23.66 points or 0.65 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 52.20 points or 0.75 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 73.19 points or 0.82 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.39 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX