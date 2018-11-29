Smart Ticketing Market Worth $20.4 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Smart Ticketing Market by Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), Application (Transportation (Roadways, Railways, Airways), Sports & Entertainment), Revenue Channel, Connectivity, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Smart Ticketing Market is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2023 from USD 10.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 14.99% during the forecast period. Major drivers for the market growth are huge demand for smart ticketing from travel and tourism industry, advanced technologies in the smart ticketing systems, affordable access to rapid transit with the help of smart transit systems, and upsurge in the intelligent transportation market.

Software & services to hold larger size of smart ticketing market during forecast period

Software & services is expected to hold a larger share of the smart ticketing market based on offering. Although hardware and software components together form a smart transit system, software interface is needed to be updated frequently to maintain compatibility with all the traditional and advanced technologies. Also, the software interface of a smart ticketing system is comparatively expensive, and it works with payment gateways and other connected systems such as smartphones and cards through servers. Therefore, a larger market share of software component is attributed to frequent alternation in the software interface, along with its high expenses and growing adoption of digital framework for public transportation.

Smart ticketing market for sports & entertainment to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

The market for sports & entertainment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during 2018-2023. The introduction of smart ticketing options in sports and entertainment applications makes transaction secure and convenient. Event providers are exploring their unique ideas to improve attendee's ticketing experience by using software such as SAP solution that engages fans and customers in real time. The giant player Amazon (US) is setting its footstep in ticketing business by announcing its global expansion of ticketing services in Europe, APAC, and the US. The trend of adopting mobile ticketing in arenas such as American Football stadiums facilitate mobile access provisions to fans while entering the arena and accepts NFC-enabled smartphones as a contactless smart card. Further, smart ticketing options can also reduce fraudulent activities and reselling of tickets outside the stadium at extortionate prices by verified e-tickets purchased from authentic team app on exclusive mobile devices.

Europe to hold largest size of smart ticketing market during forecast period

The demand for smart ticketing in Europe is driven by the growing European tourism industry, simplified technology ecosystem, and need for the innovation of more potential ticketing systems across urban areas. The leading smart ticketing solution vendors in Europe, such as Infineon Technologies (Germany), Gemalto (Netherlands), and Giesecke+Devrient (Germany), are also increasing their presence in this market by offering integrated payment solutions through partnerships with smart ticket developers and operators. These companies are also deploying big data analytics and connected devices to track passenger travel patterns so that operators can provide customized products and services.

Key players in the smart ticketing market include Cubic Corporation (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Conduent (US), Vix Technology (Australia), Rambus (US), HID Global (US), Gemalto (Netherlands), Giesecke+Devrient (Germany), Confidex (Finland), Inside Secure (France), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Paragon ID (France), Scheidt & Bachmann (Germany), CGI Group (Canada), Masabi (UK), Cityway (France), Smart Card IT Solutions (India), Xminnov (China), and Softjourn (US).

