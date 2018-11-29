ZTEST Electronics Inc.: ZTEST Provides Update on Conversance's Chronicle Commerce Platform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2018 / ZTEST ELECTRONICS INC., (CSE: ZTE) is pleased to announce that Conversance Inc. ("Conversance") a private Waterloo based company, in which ZTEST holds a 25.29% interest, recently attended the FreightWaves18 conference in Dallas, Texas, where discussions were held with parties very interested in how blockchain might profitably aid their business operations.

FreightWaves is the leading go-to source for information about the freight markets and is cited as original material by many of the largest news sites in the world, including Bloomberg, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Reuters, NY Times, CNBC, TechCrunch, Wired, Forbes, and Fortune.

Freight markets are under attack from digitization, volatility, regulations, and cyclical and secular trends. Market participants need near-real time analytics and commentary about the overall market. FreightWaves is a data and content forum that provides market participants with near-real time analytics on the state of the freight market and tools that provide actionable outcomes.

Many people believe that data has replaced oil as the world's most significant resource. In today's information-driven world, where everything can be recorded and communicated digitally, instantly and for free, data could lead corporations to extremely valuable, actionable insights. However, this presumes that the data that has been recorded and communicated, is mostly or completely correct, usable, findable and controllable. Most current Blockchain offerings have foundational challenges and limitations, including transaction speed, block size and security.

Conversance's proprietary distributed ledger platform, Chronicle, can overcome these limitations. Chronicle, has been designed from the ground up, as a platform over which data can be trusted, monetized and transacted at scale.

Joseph Chen, CEO of Conversance Inc. reports that, "Conversance has entered into discussions with several large corporations, for building proofs of concept on the Chronicle platform, to address their diverse range of data implementation needs. These Proofs of Concept shall provide revenue opportunities for Conversance, and these pilot projects are scheduled to commence in 2019."

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corp. ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Materials Management, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Testing and Design services. Permatech operates from a 20,000 square foot, ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. The company serves customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial and Consumer Electronics markets requiring high quality, quick-turnaround, small and medium size production runs. ZTEST also holds a 25.29% equity interest in Conversance Inc. ("Conversance").

About Conversance Inc.

Conversance, a private company based in Waterloo, Ont., founded by Joseph Chen, is focused on developing and marketing proprietary artificial-intelligence supported distributed ledger technologies. Mr. Chen is an electrical engineer with a strong background in radio frequency, digital signal processing, VLSI (very-large-scale integration), complex systems, chemistry and physics. Mr. Chen joined Research in Motion (now BlackBerry) in 1999, becoming a senior member of the office of the chief technology officer, where he was instrumental in many of Blackberry's key telephony innovations and patents. While at BlackBerry, the office of the CTO first began looking into blockchain in 2008.

