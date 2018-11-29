EXCHANGE NOTICE, 29 NOVEMBER 2018 SHARES LISTING ON PRELIST: OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC ON 30 NOVEMBER 2018 The shares of Oma Savings Bank Plc will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki's Prelist on Friday 30 November 2018. The trading code of the share is OMASP. Basic information on Oma Savings Bank Plc as of 30 November 2018: Trading code: OMASP Issuer code: OMASP ISIN-code: FI4000306733 LEI code: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18 Orderbook id: 163392 Market Segment/No: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 29 383 217 Listing date on Prelist: 30 November 2018 Industry: 8000 Financials ICB Supersector: 8300 Banks Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap Managing director: Pasi Sydänlammi Address: Valtakatu 32 FI-53100 Lappeenranta FINLAND Phone: 020 764 0600 Internet: www.omasp.fi/en Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 29.11.2018 OSAKKEET OMA SÄÄSTÖPANKKI OYJ PRELISTALLE 30.11.2018 Oma Säästöpankki Oyj:n osake otetaan Nasdaq Helsingin Prelistalle perjantaina 30.11.2018. Osakkeen kaupankäyntitunnus on OMASP. Oma Säästöpankki Oyj:n perustiedot 30.11.2018: Kaupankäyntitunnus: OMASP Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: OMASP ISIN-koodi: FI4000306733 LEI-tunnus: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18 id: 163392 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 MIC: XHEL Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 29 383 217 Kaupankäynti Prelistalla alkaa: 30.11.2018 Toimiala: 8000 Rahoitus ICB Ylätoimialaluokka: 8300 Pankit Markkina-arvoluokka: Keskisuuret yhtiöt Toimitusjohtaja: Pasi Sydänlammi Osoite: Valtakatu 32 53100 Lappeenranta Puhelin: 020 764 0600 Internet: www.omasp.fi Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260