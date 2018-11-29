At the request of Spectracure AB (publ), 556642-1011, Spectracure AB's shares will be traded on First North as from December 4, 2018. The company has 81,636,827 shares as per today's date. Short name: SPEC ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares to be listed: 81,636,827 ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0007158118 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 164161 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556642-1011, ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB on +46(0)8 503 000 50.