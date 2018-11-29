

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended November 24 and personal income and spending data for October are set for release at 8:30 am ET Thursday.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major opponents. While the greenback held steady against the pound, it retreated from its early highs against the euro, the franc and the yen.



The greenback was worth 113.27 against the yen, 1.1390 against the euro, 0.9943 against the franc and 1.2779 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX