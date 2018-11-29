Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest digital analytics engagement for an online retail storeThe client is one of the leading online retail services provider in the United States with an annual revenue of over USD 3 billion. The primary aim of the company was to expand their global customer base with the help of digital analytics solutions. In addition, they wanted to gain an understanding of customer behavior to improve the quality of the products and services they offer. Moreover, they wanted to anticipate customers' response during purchases to boost conversion and sales rates.

With the growth in the global economy, the retail industry has started witnessing an uprise in mass merchandisers and online retail stores. Growing customer demands have forced the marketers to focus on authenticity, modernity, convenience, and creativity in their product offerings. Therefore, it has become a necessity for online retail stores to enhance and modify their current business operations and provide a better online experience for the customers. Digital analytics helps organizations in doing so by analyzing qualitative and quantitative business data and providing valuable insights regarding the key focus areas.

"Organizations employ various digital analytics tool to collect, measure, and analyze the data required for various business operations to upgrade the online experience for the customers," says a data analytics expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig's digital analytics solutions helped the client to analyze the performance of their marketing initiatives and remodel their online marketing strategies. Moreover, they were able to integrate data from different sources and enhance their users' experience. With the help of Quantzig, the online retail store was able to improve the effectiveness of their social media, blogging, and email marketing campaigns, conversion rates, and enhance their online presence by 25%.

Quantzig's digital analytics solutions helped the client to:

Escalate online presence by 25%.

Improve conversion rates substantially.

The digital analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Implementing technologies to enhance user experience.

Remodeling and creating a smart and predictive online marketing strategy.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

