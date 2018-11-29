Atos strengthens computing capacity of national supercomputing center in Czech Republic with the new BullSequana supercomputer

Paris, Ostrava, November 29, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has signed a contract to deliver its latest supercomputer, the BullSequana XH2000, to IT4Innovations, the national supercomputing center in the Czech Republic. The new supercomputer will be located in the National Supercomputing Center IT4Innovations, which is part of the Technical University of Ostrava and will be 8 times more powerful than its predecessor Anselm, which was installed in 2013. The BullSequana will be available to the entire scientific community in the Czech Republic. The delivery date of the new machine is April 2019.

Scientists from Czech universities as well as those from prestigious scientific centers will use the supercomputer. Its usage will be divided between the development of new materials and medicines (50%) and in the sectors of biosciences, engineering, astrophysics and a range of other science disciplines (50%).

"The demand of Czech scientists for computing resources exceeds our currently available capacity by about 100%. This modernization will increase our capabilities and help us address this problem. At the same time, Czech scientists will have a state-of-the-art technology that will enable them to keep pace with the rest of the world, "said Vít Vondrák, Director of IT4Innovations.

"We're proud to be continuing to work with IT4Innovations and support scientists in the Czech Republic further their research." said Agnès Boudot, Vice President HPC & Quantum at Atos. "Our new BullSequana XH2000, launched last week at SC'18, includes the latest CPU and GPU processor and accelerator architectures to provide more computing power to enable AI-augmented HPC simulation, and to support users go beyond the limits of traditional simulation."

In the competitive tender process, Atos was selected not only for its competitive pricing but also due to the most advanced technologies available included in the BullSequana XH2000. Czech scientists will now have access to the latest generation of Intel processors and NVIDIA's most powerful GPU accelerators.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 120,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 13 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions through its Digital Transformation Factory, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry.

With its cutting-edge technologies and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across all business sectors.

The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, Unify and Worldline. Atos is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index

About IT4Innovations

IT4Innovations National Supercomputing Center provides state-of-the-art technology and services to both Czech and foreign research teams from academia and industry in the field of high-performance computing and data analysis. Currently, IT4Innovations runs two supercomputers - Anselm (installed in the summer of 2013) and Salomon (installed in the summer of 2015). IT4Innovations is also a research center with strong international links. Core IT4Innovations research topics are extensive data processing and analysis, machine learning, the development of parallel scalable algorithms, the solving of challenging engineering tasks, and modeling for nanotechnology.

