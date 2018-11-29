Jerash Holdings: Jerash to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell December 3, Host Investor Meetings

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2018 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) (the "Company"), a producer of high quality textile goods for leading global brands, today announced that it will be honored to ring the Nasdaq closing bell on Monday, December 3. The ceremony will celebrate Jerash's listing on the Nasdaq exchange through an initial public offering earlier this year. Additionally, the company will host investor meetings on December 3 in New York City and on December 5 at the LD Micro Conference in Los Angeles.

Sam Choi, Chairman of Jerash stated: "We are honored to ring the Nasdaq closing bell in recognition of our listing as a US public company earlier this year. This event will celebrate the hard work and dedication of our employees, investors and business partners. We look forward to many years of success, growth and profitability ahead as we continue to build upon our vision to become a key strategic partner to an increasing number of global leading consumer garment brands, including some of the most recognized names in the world."

In conjunction with the bell ringing, Jerash will host an investor briefing on December 3 for investors. The briefing will include a corporate overview, as well as presentations by Jordanian government officials, including the Minister of the Jordan Investment Commission and the Minister of Industry and Trade, to discuss initiatives to grow national industry and attract investment in business operations located in Jordan. Additionally, the company will present and meet with investors at the LD Micro Conference in Los Angeles, California, on December 5. Investors wishing to join the investor briefing event in New York City or schedule a meeting at the LD Micro Conference should contact Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates Investor Relations, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

Jerash is a U.S.-based public company engaged in manufacturing high quality consumer garments for some of the most respected brands in the world. The company's Jordanian manufacturing facilities are located in a United States Qualifying Industrial Zone (QIZ), which provides for duty-free movement of industrial goods between Jordan and the US and European Union. Additionally, Jerash is engaged in a number of socially responsible initiatives designed to ensure safe, rewarding employment practices of global textile workers and providing employment to Syrian refugees housed in United Nations camps in Jordan.

The Nasdaq MarketSite Webcam broadcasts the closing bell ceremony live. Those interested may watch online at https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq: JRSH) is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land's End, VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Nautica, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, Jansport, etc.), and Philip-Van Heusen (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Speedo, etc.). Its production facilities are made up of three factory units and two warehouses and currently employ approximately 2,900 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities is approximately 6.5 million pieces. Additional information is available at http://www.jerashholdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Jerash's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

