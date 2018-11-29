

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting an unexpected uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing another unexpected increase in initial jobless claims in the week ended November 24th.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 234,000, an increase of 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 224,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 220,000.



