

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation slowed more-than-expected in November, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.3 percent year-on-year following a 2.5 percent increase in October, which was the highest in over a decade.



Economists had expected 2.4 percent inflation for November. In September, inflation was 2.3 percent.



Energy inflation accelerated to 9.3 percent from 8.9 percent, while food price growth slowed to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI edged up 0.1 percent in November. Economists had forecast 0.2 percent price growth.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in November after a 2.4 percent increase in October.



Economists had forecast 2.3 percent inflation. In September, the price growth was 2.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the EU measure of inflation rose 0.1 percent in November. Economists had predicted a 0.2 percent gain.



The statistical office is scheduled to release the final results for November on December 13.



