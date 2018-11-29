

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Personal income and spending in the U.S. both increased by more than anticipated in the month of October, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.



The Commerce Department said personal income climbed by 0.5 percent in October after edging up by 0.2 percent in September. Economists had expected income to rise by 0.4 percent.



Additionally, the report said personal spending advanced by 0.6 percent in October after rising by 0.2 percent in the previous month. Spending had also been expected to increase by 0.4 percent.



